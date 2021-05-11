Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Selfless Woman Raises $43,000 For NYC Food Pantry

During the pandemic, New Yorkers have rallied together to help their neighbors, including NYC resident Sofia Moncayo who has gone above and beyond to keep her local food pantry stocked and open. After spending hundreds of dollars on food for the pantry, Sofia realized she needed help, so she started a Facebook fundraiser and ended up raising $43,000 from kind strangers. Kelly chats with Sofia and three women who also volunteer at the pantry to hear how this resource has impacted their lives. In order to help, Kelly gives Sofia $5,000 to keep serving her community.

