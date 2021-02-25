Also available on the nbc app

Third grade teacher Catherine Moffett has dedicated her life to helping students from low-income families at 116th Street Elementary in South-Central Los Angeles. Her daughter, Xocee Smith, explains how her mom uses her own money to buy school supplies and lunches for kids in need. Unfortunately, Xocee recently got into a car accident, and she and her mom couldn’t afford to get their car repaired. Xocee started a GoFundMe to help raise money for a new vehicle, and The Kelly Clarkson Show and Hyundai saw their story and hooked them both up with a brand new 2021 Hyundai SANTA FE!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson