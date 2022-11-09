Main Content

Scientists Record Lives Of Sea Turtles Through Underwater Shell Cameras

CLIP11/09/22

Marine biologist Dr. Nathan Robinson is producing stunning visuals and reinforcing the importance of protecting ocean life through his inventive TurtleCam project. Dr. Robinson dials-in and explains how mounting underwater cameras to the shells of sea turtles gives us a unique look into marine life and how harmful single-use plastics truly are. Pilot Pen awards Dr. Robinson $1,000 for his amazing project! Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Web Exclusive
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.