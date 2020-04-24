Scientist couple Erin Ashe and Rob Williams run the Seattle-based nonprofit organization Oceans Initiative, where they research marine life. With the pandemic keeping them out of the water, they decided to continue their work online and invite others to join them. The couple now livestream a Virtual Marine Biology Camp on their website and social media platforms, and their first session garnered more than 1,500 viewers! They hope adults and kids can enjoy their virtual lessons and learn something new while they are at home.

