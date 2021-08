Also available on the nbc app

Soleil Moon Frye and Freddie Prinze Jr. stop by the show to share details on their new Peacock reboot of "Punky Brewster." The two chatted about the magical moment that helped them bond before the show and how Freddie Prinze Jr. wasn't totally onboard to do the show until his wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar, persuaded him to join the cast.

Available until 02/26/22

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson