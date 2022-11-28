Sarah Hyland dishes on reuniting with her "Modern Family" co-star Adam Devine in their new Hulu series "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin," and admits that she relates to her character's perfectionist persona. Sarah also dishes on living with a ghost named Olga while filming, singing on the fire escape of her small childhood New York City apartment, and why Jesse Tyler Ferguson replaced Ty Burrell last minute to ordain her wedding.

