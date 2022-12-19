"These are worth squeezing down a chimney for!" Celebrity baker Duff Goldman teaches Anna Kendrick, Jordan L. Jones and Kelly how to make his old-school gingerbread pinecone cookies, and special celebrity guest Santa gives them a taste. For the full recipe, head to The Kelly Clarkson Show Facebook page, and make sure to check out Duff's latest cookbook "Super Good Cookies for Kids" for more holiday treats!

