"I feel like I'm in a dangerous place again, and as an artist, I like to feel a bit scared before I release music." Sam Smith reveals that their new album is all about "stepping into joy" and having the confidence to write about different emotions beyond heartbreak. Sam also dishes on turning 30, the big female influences in their life, their pigeon bag at London Fashion Week, and the story behind their throwback Instagram profile picture.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight