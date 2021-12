Also available on the nbc app

Salma Hayek dishes on her role as Ajak in Marvel's new film "Eternals," and how scared she was of getting into her skin-tight superhero costume. Salma also praises the movie's celebration of diversity, and shares how she became emotional seeing a Latina family and kids dressed as Ajak at the "Eternals" premiere.

Available until 11/09/22

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 4 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution