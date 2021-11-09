Main Content

Salma Hayek Was So Excited Meeting Eminem At The Oscars She Spit Water On Him

CLIP11/09/21
It's a little-known fact that legendary actor Salma Hayek suffers from stage fright. Salma reveals she copes with her anxiety by singing Eminem's "Lose Yourself" before going on stage. She thought she was losing it herself, though, when she bumped into Eminem backstage at The Oscars before presenting an award. Salma dishes on the encounter, and how she was so excited to see him that she accidentally sprayed him with water.

