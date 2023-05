Salma Hayek Pinault admits she used to have a phobia of getting married, so after "chickening out" multiple times with her now-husband, he secretly flew her parents to France on Valentine's Day and surprised her at the courthouse to get eloped. Salma also shares the hilarious story about why she married him three more times after that. Tune in today for more fun with Salma Hayek Pinault.

