Salma Hayek calls in from London, having just finished filming in Rome for her upcoming movie House of Gucci. She reveals that she needed to gain some weight for the role, which gave her the perfect excuse to have a love affair with Italian food and not feel guilty. While it was a dream come true, Salma says getting back into shape at age 54 is not as fast or as fun as it used to be!

