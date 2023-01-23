Main Content

Sally Field & Rita Moreno Attended Jane Fonda's Workout Class In The '80s

CLIP01/23/23

"80 for Brady" stars Sally Field and Lily Tomlin dish on their athletic backgrounds, and Sally reacts to an amazing throwback cheerleading photo from before her days as "Gidget." Sally and fellow co-star Rita Moreno also reminisce about attending Jane Fonda's original workout classes in the San Fernando Valley before knowing each other, and Jane admits she doesn't remember Rita being there. Jane and Rita also debate who's the funniest out of the "80 for Brady" group.

NRTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Sally Field, rita Moreno, Kelly Clarkson, Jane Fonda, workout, videos, 80s
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.