"80 for Brady" stars Sally Field and Lily Tomlin dish on their athletic backgrounds, and Sally reacts to an amazing throwback cheerleading photo from before her days as "Gidget." Sally and fellow co-star Rita Moreno also reminisce about attending Jane Fonda's original workout classes in the San Fernando Valley before knowing each other, and Jane admits she doesn't remember Rita being there. Jane and Rita also debate who's the funniest out of the "80 for Brady" group.

NR Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight