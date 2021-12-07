Main Content

Rad Human Jesse helped keep his community of Salinas, California fed during the pandemic by delivering boxed meals to the people who needed them the most. Despite his own personal financial struggle after the closing of his family's restaurant, Jesse went above and beyond for Salinas by delivering over 150,000 meals in 2020 through the Boys and Girls Clubs of Monterey County. Comcast surprises Jesse with $10,000, plus 1,000 laptops and one year of Internet Essential services for the Boys And Girls Clubs, and an additional $40,000 donation to support digital literacy programming.

