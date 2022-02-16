Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Ryan Michelle Bathe & Sterling K. Brown Model Healthy Disagreements In Front Of Kids

CLIP02/16/22

Ryan Michelle Bathé and her husband Sterling K. Brown are very open with their kids about disagreements. Ryan shares why she finds it so valuable to be upfront with her boys when she and Sterling are having an argument. "You can say compromise all you want to, but that doesn't mean anything. It has to be modeled," she shared. Ryan also reveals her "ladies man" son is taking a sabbatical after his last three crushes moved away, and dishes on her new NBC series "The Endgame" premiering on February 21.

NRS3 E0 5 minTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Available until 02/16/23
Go to show page
Tags: ryan michelle bathe, Sterling K. Brown, Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.