In a recent Instagram post, Rose Byrne shows off a shocking makeup look put together by her two sons. The "Physical" star reveals that she allowed her kids to give her a beauty transformation during quarantine and admits that they "went crazy." It took her a few days to get the makeup off, but it gave her boys a fun activity to do while stuck inside.

