Rosario Dawson adopted her daughter when she was 11 years old, and she tells Kelly Clarkson that she always wanted to adopt an older child for a really personal reason. At age 5, Rosario discovered that her dad was not her biological father but it never changed the love she felt from her adopted dad. Rosario said her own personal history prompted her to want to give a child in need of a home the same kind of love one day.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson