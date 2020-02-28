Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Rosario Dawson Has Perfect Campaign Slogan For Kanye West

CLIP02/27/20
Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Clarkson and Rosario Dawson come up with their hypothetical presidential campaign slogans by combining their name, the year they would run, and the last text they sent - and the results are hilarious. This reminds Rosario of the time she saw Kanye West perform live, and he opened his set with two words that would be a perfect campaign slogan: "You're welcome." Tune in to the show for more fun with Rosario.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime, Rosario Dawson
S1 E02 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.