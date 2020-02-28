Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Clarkson and Rosario Dawson come up with their hypothetical presidential campaign slogans by combining their name, the year they would run, and the last text they sent - and the results are hilarious. This reminds Rosario of the time she saw Kanye West perform live, and he opened his set with two words that would be a perfect campaign slogan: "You're welcome." Tune in to the show for more fun with Rosario.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson