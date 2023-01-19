Lifelong friends Rita Wilson and Bryan Cranston reminisce about going to each others' weddings 35 years ago, and Rita reveals that Bryan's wife, Robin Dearden, was even one of her bridesmaids! Rita also dishes on hosting "sing for your supper" parties with husband Tom Hanks, where they invite their celebrity friends over for dinner with one catch — you have to sing to eat. Tune in today for more fun with Rita Wilson and Bryan Cranston.

