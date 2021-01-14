Also available on the nbc app

Rex Chapman is a legend on and off the basketball court! He calls in to the show to talk about his rise to fame on Twitter and how he overcame a long struggle with prescription pain killers. He also shares how he uses his social media platform to help essential workers and those affected by Covid-19. One particular Rex Chapman post that Kelly loves features a class surprising their teacher over Zoom. Kelly brings the teacher and one of his students on the show to hear how he made such an impact on his class.

