Rex Chapman Meets Teacher Who Went Viral On His Twitter

CLIP01/14/21
Rex Chapman is a legend on and off the basketball court! He calls in to the show to talk about his rise to fame on Twitter and how he overcame a long struggle with prescription pain killers. He also shares how he uses his social media platform to help essential workers and those affected by Covid-19. One particular Rex Chapman post that Kelly loves features a class surprising their teacher over Zoom. Kelly brings the teacher and one of his students on the show to hear how he made such an impact on his class.

