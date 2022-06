Also available on the nbc app

Former NBA player Rex Chapman opens up about the "daunting" experience of interviewing celebrities for his recent self-titled series, and asks Kelly for her seasoned advice. Rex also dishes on a few of the celebrity guests he interviewed, including talking with Jason Sudeikis at the real-life "Ted Lasso" pub in London, and learning they built an exact replica of the bar for the show.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 4 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution