Rev. Becca Stevens' Advice On Embracing The 'Imperfect Perfect' Of Life

CLIP10/14/21
Rev. Becca Stevens founded Thistle Farms 20 years ago to support women who are victims of abuse and sex trafficking. Becca is sharing what she’s learned from her work in her new book "Practically Divine." Becca explains how her late mother inspired her to write the book, and the importance of finding the perfect in the imperfect. Pilot Pen awards Thistle Farms $1000 to keep supporting women survivors of prostitution, trafficking, and addiction. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://www.pilotpen.us/

