Theatre Gap Initiative is a North Carolina-based nonprofit helping students of color break into the arts by finding pathways into prestigious colleges and conservatory programs. Founder Corey shares how he was inspired to start the program after teaching numerous students throughout his 25 year teaching career who had all of the talent in the world, but didn't know how to navigate the system of college admissions. Participant Tommie shares how Corey and the program set him up for success, and helped him land a full-ride to the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. Watch till the end for a huge surprise for the Theatre Gap Initiative.

