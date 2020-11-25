Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Resort Gives Free Vacations To Sick Children & Their Families

CLIP11/24/20
Also available on the nbc app

"Give Kids The World" is an 89-acre resort that hosts free vacations for children with critical illnesses and their families. Due to Covid-19, the resort had to close temporarily, but volunteers came up with a new way to spread joy. Their upcoming event, "Night of a Million Lights," showcases the resort's villas with spectacular light decorations to raise money towards vacations for future visitors. Kelly and Pilot Pens speak with "Give Kids The World" volunteers Kathy and Frank to award the organization with a gift to help them bring hope to more children in need.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime, free vacation, sick children, Give Kids The World
S2 E04 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.