"Give Kids The World" is an 89-acre resort that hosts free vacations for children with critical illnesses and their families. Due to Covid-19, the resort had to close temporarily, but volunteers came up with a new way to spread joy. Their upcoming event, "Night of a Million Lights," showcases the resort's villas with spectacular light decorations to raise money towards vacations for future visitors. Kelly and Pilot Pens speak with "Give Kids The World" volunteers Kathy and Frank to award the organization with a gift to help them bring hope to more children in need.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson