In one of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s powerful speeches, he tells his supporters to "love your enemies." This idea is exemplified in the friendship of former white supremacist Michael Kent and his Black probation officer Tiffany Whittier. While working together, the two formed a friendship that helped Michael turn his life around. Kelly and actor Michael Ealy hear about how their friendship came to be.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight