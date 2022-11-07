Main Content

Raymond Lee & Angela Bassett Joined Tom Cruise's Exclusive Coconut Cake Club

"I like cake, Tom Cruise!" Raymond Lee and Angela Bassett reveal they both received one of Hollywood's most exclusive holiday gifts, Tom Cruise's coconut cake, and Kelly wants in! Raymond dishes on the mysterious way he received the special gift, saying, "it was as if he dropped by on a jet pack, and just flew away!" Angela admits it's so delicious that she had a three-tier version of the cake made for her 25th anniversary party. Tune in today for more with Raymond Lee and Angela Bassett.

