Main Content

Rainn Wilson Does Steve Carrell 'Kelly Clarkson' Impression

CLIP06/22/22

"I will be Dwight to my grave." Rainn Wilson and Kelly Clarkson bond over fans forever recognizing them as Dwight Schrute from "The Office" and "the girl who wrote 'Since U Been Gone'" and Rainn pulls off a spot-on impression of Steve Carrell yelling "Kelly Clarkson!" from "The 40-Year-Old Virgin." Rainn also gives the full story behind his recent Twitter post of running into a woman wearing a Dunder Mifflin shirt at the dentist. Tune in today for more with Rainn Wilson.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: rainn wilson, Kelly Clarkson, Dwight Schrute, the office, Steve Carrell
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.