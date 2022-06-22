"I will be Dwight to my grave." Rainn Wilson and Kelly Clarkson bond over fans forever recognizing them as Dwight Schrute from "The Office" and "the girl who wrote 'Since U Been Gone'" and Rainn pulls off a spot-on impression of Steve Carrell yelling "Kelly Clarkson!" from "The 40-Year-Old Virgin." Rainn also gives the full story behind his recent Twitter post of running into a woman wearing a Dunder Mifflin shirt at the dentist. Tune in today for more with Rainn Wilson.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight