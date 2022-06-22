'White Lotus' Star Theo James Explains Snogging To Kelly Clarkson
"I will be Dwight to my grave." Rainn Wilson and Kelly Clarkson bond over fans forever recognizing them as Dwight Schrute from "The Office" and "the girl who wrote 'Since U Been Gone'" and Rainn pulls off a spot-on impression of Steve Carrell yelling "Kelly Clarkson!" from "The 40-Year-Old Virgin." Rainn also gives the full story behind his recent Twitter post of running into a woman wearing a Dunder Mifflin shirt at the dentist. Tune in today for more with Rainn Wilson.