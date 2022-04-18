Also available on the nbc app

Rachel Bloom, Lisa Whelchel and Kelly hang out with Maria from Kindred Spirits Care Farm and her rescue animals Pierre the goat and Maya the chicken. Kindred Spirits Care Farm is a special animal sanctuary in Los Angeles that not only rescue animals, but also helps rescue people going through personal trauma. Maria explains how the farm offers programs for adults to come in and heal alongside rescue animals, as well as programs for elementary and high school students to learn about animals, horticulture and composting. Watch till the end for a huge surprise.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson