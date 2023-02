"Abbott Elementary" star Tyler James Williams teases what fans can expect going into Season 2, including exploring more of the world of being a teacher and the city of Philadelphia. Tyler also jokes that getting control of the child actors in the on-set classroom is "like herding cats," and that he has to be careful what he shares with Quinta Brunson, because she likes to pull his texts into the scripts.

