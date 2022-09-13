Main Content

'Queer Eye' Star Karamo Previews New Daytime Series

CLIP09/13/22

Certified "Kelly STAN" and "Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown drops by and previews the topics he wants to tackle on his new daytime series "Karamo Show" premiering Monday, September 19. Kelly puts Karamo's teleprompter skills to the test by surprising one lucky audience member with $1,000 thanks to Pilot Pen! Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Web Exclusive
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: queer eye, Kelly Clarkson, Karamo
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.