Amanda Nguyen, founder of Butter& bakery in San Francisco, was considering shutting down her business when the coronavirus outbreak mandated that the public stay at home—until she created quarantine cakes. The small, single-serving cakes are topped with phrases like "Wash Your Hands" and "Don't Touch Your Face" and became so popular that it created her busiest day in history.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson