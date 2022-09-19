Get ready sci-fi fans — the hit '80s time-travel series "Quantum Leap" is back with a whole new team! "Quantum Leap" star Raymond Lee shares his personal connection with the original series, and teases what fans can expect when the new sequel premieres tonight at 10/9c on NBC! In celebration of the return of "Quantum Leap," Pilot Pen donates $1,000 to Code.org to help support the next generation of scientists. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

TV-PG S4 E0 3 min Talk and Interview Daytime Web Exclusive

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

Available until 09/19/23