It’s Puppy Bowl at The Kelly Clarkson Show! Anna Faris and Kelly Clarkson attempt to talk about "sportsball," but they're just too distracted by all the adorable puppies who have crashed "The Kelly Clarkson Show" stage for the Puppy Bowl. Watch the adorable puppies play a rousing game right under Kelly and Anna’s feet! Plus, check out how Team Fluff's Dante in particular keeps diverting the conversation back to his antics.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson