Kimberly Maiden's family have been running Pickwick's Pub in Woodland Hills, California, for 32 years, made famous after being the filming location for Poor Richard's Pub in "The Office.” But like many local businesses, they needed to find creative ways to get patrons during the pandemic in order to stay open. Kimberly ended up making live videos to help draw attention to her family’s business and other local businesses! It made a positive impact on the whole community!

