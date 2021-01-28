Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Pub Featured In 'The Office' Is Saving Local Businesses

CLIP01/28/21
Also available on the nbc app

Kimberly Maiden's family have been running Pickwick's Pub in Woodland Hills, California, for 32 years, made famous after being the filming location for Poor Richard's Pub in "The Office.” But like many local businesses, they needed to find creative ways to get patrons during the pandemic in order to stay open. Kimberly ended up making live videos to help draw attention to her family’s business and other local businesses! It made a positive impact on the whole community!

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime, the office, Pub
S2 E04 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.