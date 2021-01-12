Also available on the nbc app

Lorenzo Lewis noticed early on in his life how Black barbershops and salons were powerful places for deep conversations. He also noticed that Black men were the least likely to seek out resources for mental health. Lorenzo decided to remedy this issue by creating "The Confess Project," which trains barbers to be better listeners and communicators so they can properly advocate for therapy and share mental health resources with customers. Two participants, Divine and Elliot, call into the show to share why this program is important and how it helped them overcome their mental health issues.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson