Pilot Pens joined us in celebrating professor and theater artist Brandon Woolf, who wanted to find a new way to connect with people during the pandemic, so he grabbed a typewriter and stationed himself at a park in Brooklyn to help strangers write letters. He spoke with people experiencing loss, anxiety, and grief and had them channel those feelings into a message that could uplift someone in need. Pilot Pens awards Brandon $1,000 to continue his mission to help others connect. Be sure to write a letter to brighten someone's day.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson