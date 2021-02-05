Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Professor Helps NYC Strangers Write Letters To Loved Ones

CLIP02/05/21
Pilot Pens joined us in celebrating professor and theater artist Brandon Woolf, who wanted to find a new way to connect with people during the pandemic, so he grabbed a typewriter and stationed himself at a park in Brooklyn to help strangers write letters. He spoke with people experiencing loss, anxiety, and grief and had them channel those feelings into a message that could uplift someone in need. Pilot Pens awards Brandon $1,000 to continue his mission to help others connect. Be sure to write a letter to brighten someone's day.

