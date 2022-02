Also available on the nbc app

At 18 years old, Priscilla Block was "crumbling" while trying to pursue her dream of being a country music artist in Nashville. Priscilla reveals she was about to throw in the towel, but a fateful run-in with Taylor Swift on the side of the road inspired her to quit her job, quit school, and fully commit to her dreams. Tune in today for more with Priscilla Block.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson