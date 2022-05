Also available on the nbc app

When Kelly visited the White House for a one-on-one interview with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, she was not expecting this! As she stopped by the Oval Office, President Joe Biden heard that Kelly's mom, Jeanne, was a teacher. Without skipping a beat he said, "Well let's just call her." Tune in to hear what Kelly's mom talked about with the President.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson