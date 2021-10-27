Also available on the nbc app

Kids are especially vulnerable during natural disasters. That's where Mikey with Project:Camp comes in. Project:Camp is a volunteer-based pop-up day camp that provides trauma support and care for children impacted by disasters. KCRA3 Sacramento reporter Brittany Hope shares her experience with the Dixie and Caldor fires this summer in California, and how amazing it was to see Project:Camp help local kids while parents figure out what to do next. Kelly meets a family and two young boys who had a blast at the day camp this summer while their families were dealing with the aftermath. Watch till the end for a huge surprise for Project:Camp. Visit projectcamp.co to learn more.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 12 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution