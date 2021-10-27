Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Pop-Up Day Camp Helps Kids Cope With Trauma After California Wildfires

CLIP10/27/21
Also available on the nbc app

Kids are especially vulnerable during natural disasters. That's where Mikey with Project:Camp comes in. Project:Camp is a volunteer-based pop-up day camp that provides trauma support and care for children impacted by disasters. KCRA3 Sacramento reporter Brittany Hope shares her experience with the Dixie and Caldor fires this summer in California, and how amazing it was to see Project:Camp help local kids while parents figure out what to do next. Kelly meets a family and two young boys who had a blast at the day camp this summer while their families were dealing with the aftermath. Watch till the end for a huge surprise for Project:Camp. Visit projectcamp.co to learn more.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
S3 E012 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.