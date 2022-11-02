Main Content

Pittsburgh Nonprofit Helps Unhoused Kids Succeed Alongside Steelers RB Najee Harris

Pittsburgh's WTAE anchor Kelly Sasso shines a light on AJ Jefferson, Executive Director of the Homeless Children's Education Fund, a local nonprofit helping end the cycle of homelessness in Pittsburgh by supporting students experiencing housing instability through scholarships, one-on-one tutoring, career planning and more. WTAE reporter Elena LaQuatra, HCEF recipient Michael and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris join live from the Steelers training facility to share how Najee's foundation helps support the fund, and how Michael's life changed forever thanks to the support he received from HCEF. Watch till the end for a huge surprise for these Good Neighbors!

