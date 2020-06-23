Main Content

Do you wonder what your pets must be thinking now that they see you at home way more often than usual because of quarantine? You're not alone! Mark from Melbourne, Australia, dishes to Kelly Clarkson about starting his "Dogs Working From Home" Instagram page, featuring photos of dogs working at computers, taking Zoom calls, and wearing office-appropriate outfits. Mark says his goal with the page was to bring joy to people's lives during this difficult time, and it's safe to say he succeeded!

