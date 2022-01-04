Georgia Man Changing His Community One Dollar At A Time
CLIP 01/06/22
Empowering Single Moms, Inc. is a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that provides programs and support for single mothers who receive federal assistance. Founder and Rad Human Dr. Crystal Edwards shares how she started the organization following the birth of her fourth child as single mom and realizing she could be a resource for other single moms, which she never had. Single mom Sydney joins the show to share how Dr. Crystal's mentorship gave her confidence to go back to school. Watch till the end for a special surprise for Dr. Edwards.