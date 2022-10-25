Dr. Latoyia Bailey is Principal of The Arts Academy At Benjamin Rush, this year's sole Philadelphia recipient of the prestigious Blue Ribbon Award from the Department of Education. Principal Bailey shares how her school's emphasis on arts education helps bring out the best in their diverse population of students. Philadelphia Phillies legend Shane Victorino dials-in and surprises Principal Bailey and her teachers with tickets to a Phillies game and an inside tour of their ballpark!

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight