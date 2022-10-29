Main Content

Philadelphia Principal Reflects On Blue Ribbon Award Win For Fusing Academics & ArtsExtended Cut

CLIP10/29/22

Dr. Latoyia Bailey is Principal of The Arts Academy At Benjamin Rush, this year's sole Philadelphia recipient of the prestigious Blue Ribbon Award from the Department of Education. In an extended cut from the Best In Class segment that aired earlier this week, Principal Bailey reflects on how much it means for her school to earn such a huge recognition, and thanks the school's prior principal Lori DeFields for laying the groundwork.

