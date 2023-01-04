Main Content

Philadelphia Drama Program Champions Kids With Autism

Theatre Horizon in Philadelphia is helping kids on the autism spectrum foster empathy and create tools for expression through its unique autism drama program. Theatre Horizon Executive Artistic Director Nell and Director of Community Investment Mydera dial-in and share how the program has grown from teaching just one kid, to now working with over 60 students throughout the year. Pilot Pen donates $1,000 to Theatre Horizon for the incredible work they're doing in their community. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

