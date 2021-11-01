Also available on the nbc app

"Look Good. Feel Good. Be Inspired." That is the motto of Salvation Of Sorrows, aka S.O.S., a Philadelphia-based organization that provides haircuts free of charge to the homeless. Co-founders Abby and Chris created this organization in honor of Abby's father, who sadly experienced homelessness before his death in 2014. Abby shares her emotional story and Chris reveals he had never cut hair before working for this great cause. Watch till the end for a surprise donation for Salvation Of Sorrows.

