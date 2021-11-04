Main Content

Philadelphia Community Fridges Earn Spotlight In ���People��� Kindness Issue

CLIP11/04/21
"Take what you need and leave what you don't." That's the motto of Mama-Tee's bright yellow refrigerators popping up all across Philadelphia filled with fresh produce and water free for anyone to grab. Michelle, the founder of Mama-Tee, explains why she started this project and how important it is to spread kindness in your community. Pilot Pen awards Michelle $1000 to keep spreading kindness in the world. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

