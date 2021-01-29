Also available on the nbc app

Peter Krause admits that he loved being a part of the "Seinfeld" cast in the early days of the show, and he shares a shocking story about one particular scene he shot with Jerry Seinfeld. While the two of them were sitting in a limo waiting for the cameras to start rolling, Jerry took a candy out of a dish, sucked on it, placed it back in the wrapper and put it back in the dish for someone else to grab later. Gasp! Tune in for the full interview with Peter Krause.

