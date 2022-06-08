Main Content

Pen Pals Reunite To Celebrate 50-Year Friendship

There's nothing quite like receiving a handwritten letter in the mail. Forty-seven years ago, Kathy and London first exchanged letters as a part of their 5th grade pen pal assignment. They've nurtured the friendship through high school, college, marriages, kids and now grandkids, all through hundreds of handwritten letters. Today, they meet each other in person for only the fourth time, and receive a special surprise to help plan their ultimate girls' getaway!

