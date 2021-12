Also available on the nbc app

Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson are back to talk about Paula's show "The Masked Dancer" and Randy's show "Name That Tune," and the pair get into a fun conversation reminiscing about their first season of "American Idol." Paula also reveals that she actually met Randy when she was just 17 years old, long before they were on "Idol" together.

Available until 01/19/22

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson